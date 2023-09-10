Before starting their 2023 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots welcomed none other than the most decorated player in NFL history back to his old stomping grounds: Tom Brady made his much-celebrated return to Gillette Stadium, and seemingly starting a new tradition.

Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during his time as their starting quarterback, was named the first ever “Keeper of the Light.” As such, he was introduced high up on the new lighthouse, ringing a bell to signify the start of the game.

The Patriots’ season opener against Philadelphia was dubbed as a “Thank You Tom Game” in honor of the future Hall of Famer, who announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Brady will also be honored at halftime of the game.

Brady was New England’s starting quarterback from 2001 through 2019. He left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, spending three years away from the Patriots.