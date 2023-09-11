Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praises Mac Jones, Bill O’Brien after season opener

The New England Patriots came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles, losing with a final score of 25-20. Of those 25 points put up by the Eagles, 13 came as a direct result of a turnover on the other side.

But despite the Patriots giving the ball away twice and failing to make the big plays at the end, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni sang his opponent’s praises after the game. He mentioned two men in particular: quarterback Mac Jones and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“Mac Jones I thought did a really nice job,” Sirianni said. “And Bill O’Brien — so much respect for Coach O’Brien. Man, I’ve seen him call plays for a long time being in that division and I just think he’s an outstanding play caller. He did a good job of getting the ball out of Mac’s hands, and Mac did a good job of seeing it.”

Despite playing behind a makeshift offensive line that was without both of its starting guards, Jones finished the game completing 35 of 54 pass attempts for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The offense as a whole out-gained the Eagles 382 to 251 and was more effective on a per-play basis. However, its two turnovers and an inability to string positive plays together in crunch time ultimately proved to be too much for the unit to overcome.