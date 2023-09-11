After the New England Patriots had placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list last week, there was speculation that he had just left and the team might not have had any knowledge of his whereabouts. On Monday morning, however, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed that the team has, in fact, been in touch with him.

Besides that piece of information, Belichick did not give any more insight into the situation.

“He’s in exempt status,” he said. “I don’t have any comment on it. That’s a personal matter.”

Corral joined the Patriots as a waiver claim after roster cutdown day. However, he was suspiciously absent from last Friday’s practice and subsequently sent to the exempt/left squad list where he has remained ever since.

Corral, who originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022, has previously spoken openly about his past battles with depression.