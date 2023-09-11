Coming off a hard-fought but ultimately unsuccessful regular season opener against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots will need a quick turnaround: they will welcome the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium in Week 2 for a prime time division battle.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, however, this game will also not end up positively for the home team. According to the opening odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are 2.5-point underdogs to the Dolphins. The over/under for the game has been set at 47.

New England being listed as underdogs is no surprise. Not only did they lose their Week 1 game, the Dolphins also won theirs in impressive fashion: behind a 466-yard effort from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34.

The game between the Patriots and Dolphins is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 17.