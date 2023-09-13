Eagles’ Jake Elliott named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after game against Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the New England Patriots on opening day. Elliott played a crucial part in helping his team defeat the Patriots on the road with a final score of 25-20.

On a day that saw Philadelphia’s usually high-powered offense struggle versus one of the best defenses in the NFL, Elliott was perfect on all four of his field goal attempts. He split the uprights from 32, 48, 51 and 56 yards out to contribute 13 total points in a five-point victory over New England.

The Patriots’ kicker also had a relatively successful individual day. Fourth-round rookie Chad Ryland did not kick any field goals, but he made both of his extra point attempts. In addition, he looked good on kickoff: while a squib kick in the fourth quarter was not executed as planned, he had three touchbacks on his three kickoff prior to that play.