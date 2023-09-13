Cam Newton defends Mac Jones against Rex Ryan calling him ‘Peashooter’

Cam Newton has a new show on his social media channels, and the first episode of 4th and 1 sees him come to defense of his successor as New England Patriots quarterback: Mac Jones, who was labeled “Peashooter Jones” by former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN expert Rex Ryan.

Newton said that he could have seen himself playing for Ryan, but nonetheless took exception to the nickname.

“Bro, you sound like a hater, Newton said. “My dog Mac Jones, you feel me. Giving somebody a backhanded compliment — what was it, like, ‘The Peashooter looked good?’ Come on bro. It’s early on in the season, so therefore, let’s have some grace. Now, granted, you know you took a couple L’s to New England, but you also gave them a couple L’s. So, it’s a little bitterness from you in your days back [at] the Jets. It’s just giving hater, big dog.

“And you know what, another thing just to add: I really want to speak for the players, too, because I’ve been guilty of this happening, where it’s like, ‘Bro, we only get judged on Sundays.’ Not necessarily meaning, we always do what we want to do, but it’s hard being in the NFL. I’ve been in the NFL, so what we really want to say: man, shut your a-- up.”

Newton joined the Patriots in 2020 and spent that season as the team’s starting quarterback. The team then drafted Mac Jones 15th overall the following offseason, making the former league MVP expendable.

Newton was released on roster cutdown day, briefly re-joined the Carolina Panthers, andd has been a free agent since 2022.