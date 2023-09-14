Even though his team ended up losing and he threw a pick-six early in the contest, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played “a great game” in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. That assessment not coming from anywhere but one of the players Jones went up against last Sunday.

Speaking about the game no his Big Play Slay podcast, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took some time to praise the Patriots’ third-year passer.

“I have to give a shoutout to Mac Jones. He had a great game,” Slay said (h/t Dakota Randall). “We stopped him early, we got [two] turnovers. ... But he got his groove going. He was making great checks, making accurate throws. He missed some throws, but he was just making great plays. He made great plays on fourth down.”

Jones himself was critical of his performance immediately after the game. And while he does have reason for that — the team lost and he threw an interception to Slay — one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks seems to see things quite differently.