The New England Patriots’ offensive line remains a major question mark, especially with Trent Brown and Sidy Sow now in concussion protocol. Any and all help would therefore likely be welcome, and one intriguing option recently became available: veteran La’el Collins, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Collins has some connection to the Patriots. Not only did the team unsuccessfully pursue him last offseason, he also spent five seasons playing alongside running back Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott, unsurprisingly, would be a fan of the Patriots brining Collins into the fold.

“I’d love to see LC here,” Elliott told reporters on Thursday. “LC is one of my best friends. We’re super close. So, I mean, it’d be great to get him up here.”

As to what the 30-year-old would bring to the table, Elliott mentioned physicality.

“LC, he’s a load. He loves to get his hands on people. He’s going to punch. He’s going to strike the heck out of you. He’s a vet.”

Collins went undrafted in 2015 and spent six years in Dallas before joining the Bengals last year. He started 15 games for Cincinnati in 2022, but saw his season cut short by a torn ACL and MCL. He began this year on the physically unable to perform list, but has now been let go.