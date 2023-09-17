 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Video: Patriots quarterback stumbles right out of the gate against Dolphins

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe literally stumbled right out of the gate in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins: the second-year passer tripped as he was entering the field for warmups.

