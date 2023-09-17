Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Patriots quarterback stumbles right out of the gate against Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 17, 2023, 8:21pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Patriots quarterback stumbles right out of the gate against Dolphins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe take the field. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/yDTzTXoT8M— Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) September 17, 2023 New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe literally stumbled right out of the gate in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins: the second-year passer tripped as he was entering the field for warmups. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
