Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Kenny Chesney rings bell before Patriots-Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 17, 2023, 8:20pm EDT Fans are going crazy for the boys of Fall….and Sunday night's Keeper of the Light, @kennychesney ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vULyeuWER1— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 18, 2023 After Tom Brady served as the New England Patriots' "Keeper of the Light" for the season opener against Philadelphia, country music star Kenny Chesney took over that responsibility in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.
