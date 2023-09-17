 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
LIVE SCORE Patriots 0 : 0 Dolphins

Filed under:

Video: Kenny Chesney rings bell before Patriots-Dolphins

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

After Tom Brady served as the New England Patriots’ “Keeper of the Light” for the season opener against Philadelphia, country music star Kenny Chesney took over that responsibility in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 25 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...