Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Rhamondre Stevenson shows elusiveness early against Dolphins By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 17, 2023, 8:47pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Rhamondre Stevenson shows elusiveness early against Dolphins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email .@dreeday32 looking tough early : #MIAvsNE on NBC : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/YSi1Q752e9— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2023 Running back Rhamondre Stevenson looked good on the New England Patriots’ opening series against the Miami Dolphins, at one point showcasing his elusiveness: he made several tacklers miss en route to an 8-yard run. In This Stream Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Video: Spectacular Patriots fourth down attempt comes up just short Video: Rhamondre Stevenson shows elusiveness early against Dolphins Video: Kenny Chesney rings bell before Patriots-Dolphins View all 32 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...