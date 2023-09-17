 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 17 : 24 Dolphins

Filed under:

Video: Rhamondre Stevenson shows elusiveness early against Dolphins

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson looked good on the New England Patriots’ opening series against the Miami Dolphins, at one point showcasing his elusiveness: he made several tacklers miss en route to an 8-yard run.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Dolphins: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 32 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...