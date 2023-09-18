Safe to say that Tyreek Hill is no fan of the New England Patriots and their fans. Following the Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday night, the veteran wide receiver told reporters how he felt about the home team’s supporters.

He doesn’t hold them in the highest regardd.

“It felt tremendous, man,” he said about the win at Gillette Stadium. “Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m going to stand on that because they’re real nasty. And some of the things that they were saying wasn’t, you know — I wouldn’t say in church. It felt great to wave goodbye to the fans and I’ll do it again.”

Hill and the Patriots’ fandom have some history together. In a 2018 game, he scored a touchdown at Gillette Stadium and was met with a shower of beer coming from the south end zone field lounge; the fan in question was later sent a “letter of disinvite” from the organization.

Hill, who pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery charges in 2015, finished the game on Sunday with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.