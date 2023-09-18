The New England Patriots are 0-2 for the first time in over 20 years, and quickly approaching must-win category even at this early a stage in the regular season. Luckily, they will face a team in turmoil in Week 3 to maybe help them build some much-needed momentum.

The Patriots will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the 1-1 New York Jets. And according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, they will come away victoriously: despite their 0-2 record, they are listed as 3-point favorites over their division rivals after opening at 2.5 points up.

The over/under for the game has been set at 37, the lowest such mark in the league this week.

The Jets originally entered the year as potential Super Bowl hopefuls after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade. However, the future Hall of Famer will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 — forcing Zach Wilson back into the starting lineup.

In his first game back as the Jets’ QB1, the former first-round draft pick completed just 12 of 27 pass attempts for 170 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Wilson, of course, has not beaten New England over the course of his career: in four previous meetings, he went 54-for-106 for 693 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kickoff for the Week 3 bout between the two teams is 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.