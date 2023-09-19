Fan dies after apparent altercation at Patriots-Dolphins

A fan has passed away following Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, NH, died after what officials first referred to as a “medical emergency.”

According to WBZ, however, the death is now under investigation by State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Witnesses said that a verbal altercation in the 300 section at Gillette Stadium turned violent in the fourth quarter, as the Patriots were trying to mount a comeback versus their division rivals.

“By the fourth quarter it had just kind of come to blows,” said Joe Kilmartin, who recorded part of the confrontation. “Then you saw a fan deliver two punches to the victim, a Dolphins fan, he was wearing a Dolphins jersey, and the victim just kind of slumped over at that point in his seat.”

First responders tried to revive him at the spot, and he was transferred to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was pronounced dead before midnight.

The incident was not the only one during Sunday’s game. Before kickoff, a fan suffered an apparent cardiac arrest in the new atrium of the Patriots’ modified arena. Off-duty firefighters Anthony Colella and Mark McCullough performed CPR, and the man regained consciousness.