Gillette Stadium officials release statement after incident at Patriots-Dolphins leaves fan dead

Following the death of a spectator at Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, officials at Gillette Stadium have released a statement regarding the tragedy:

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night’s Patriots game. We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and all those who are mourning his loss.

53-year-old Dale Mooney died after what officials originally referred to as a “medical emergency.” However, State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the matter to see if foul play was involved.

According to eyewitnesses, he was involved in a verbal altercation that turned violent by the fourth quarter. He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where h was pronounced dead.