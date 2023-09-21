Saints starting safety Marcus Maye to miss Patriots game due to suspension

When the New Orleans Saints visit the New England Patriots in Week 5, they will have to do so without one of their most important defenders. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, starting safety Marcus Maye has been suspended for the next three games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy.

Maye will miss games against the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and finally the Patriots. The suspension stems from a DUI charge in 2021; the defensive back recently reached a plea deal and was given six months probation.

A second-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2017, Maye arrived in New Orleans last offseason via a three-year, $22.5 million free agency deal. He has since appeared in 12 games for the club, including both so far this season — playing all 123 defensive snaps and registering one interception and sack each.

The Patriots will host the Maye-less Saints at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 8 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.