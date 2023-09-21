Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL 10 days ahead of Patriots game

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. After leaving practice following a non-contact knee injury, an MRI conducted shortly thereafter confirmed the team’s fears: the 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A second-round draft pick in 2020, Diggs established himself as a starter in the Cowboys’ secondary right away and by Year 2 was voted first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with 11 interceptions. As a result of his standout play, he was given a five-year, $97 million contract extension in July.

Less than two months later, his 2023 season has come to an end. Diggs had started both of Dallas’ games this season, registering one interception and one forced fumble.

His injury also means that the New England Patriots will not have to face Diggs 10 days from now. The team of head coach Bill Belichick will travel to Dallas in Week 4, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Oct. 1.