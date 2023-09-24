Two years into a five-year, $82.5 million contract, cornerback J.C. Jackson’s Los Angeles Chargers career continues to remain stuck in the mud. In fact, the team has declared the former New England Patriots standout a healthy scratch for its Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chargers writer Daniel Popper shared his insight into the situation over at The Athletic:

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with the Chargers last offseason, has been working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon that ended his 2022 season. Jackson had surgery in October and was back on the field for the start of training camp. But he has been uneven in coverage to start the regular season and had a particularly bad game against the Dolphins in Week 1. Jackson has yet to play a full game defensively this season as he continues what coach Brandon Staley has called a “ramp-up” period due to the knee injury.

In four seasons with the Patriots, Jackson established himself as one of the best ballhawking defenders in the NFL. Appearing in a combined 67 regular season and playoff games for the club with 42 starts, he registered 25 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

He has picked off one pass in seven games as a Charger.