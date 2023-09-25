Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Quite possibly the biggest story in the NFL right now has nothing to do with football. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are apparently involved, with the music megastar watching the Kansas City Chiefs tight end play on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The singer cheering on Kelce while sitting in a box next to his mother dominated the headlines and the broadcast. And it even was mentioned during Bill Belichick’s weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning.

The New England Patriots’ head coach wasted no time giving his take on the NFL’s possible next power couple.

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career,” Belichick said. “This would be the biggest.”

Belichick sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift is nothing new. Back in August, he talked about her show at Gillette Stadium and while not “officially” calling himself a Swiftie pointed out that he does at least know one of her biggest hits, “You Need to Calm Down.”