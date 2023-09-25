The New England Patriots have their first win of the season under their belt, but their 15-10 victory over the New York Jets will not kick off a streak — at least according to the oddsmakers. The team of head coach Bill Belichick, after all, is heading into its Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys as a touchdown underdog.

Per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots are listed at +7 against a 2-1 Cowboys team that was just upset 28-16 by the Arizona Cardinals. The over/under for the contest was set at 43 points.

The Patriots struggling to play consistent offensive football paired with a talented Cowboys roster playing at home is likely the main reason behind this line. Even though they are coming off a win, they are tied for the third-biggest underdog this week.

New England is 18-19-1 in the Mac Jones era against the spread. They are 1-2 so far this season.