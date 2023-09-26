New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been accused by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for “hit[ting] me in my private parts” during Sunday’s game between the two clubs. The league is reviewing the situation, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero a suspension for Jones is not expected.

Jones is subject to potential league discipline in the form of a fine, something that reportedly is “possible, though not certain.”

The incident in question occurred following an unsuccessful quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter. Jones was shoved to the ground by Gardner after the play, but videos shared on social media prove inconclusive as to what had actually happened. No flags were thrown by the officials either.

“Sauce is one of the best corners in the NFL, so I have a ton of respect for him,” Jones said during a radio appearance on Monday. “On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it.”

The Patriots beat the Jets 15-10. They will play the Dallas Cowboys this coming Sunday.