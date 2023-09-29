A new biopic about Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is in the works. As first reported by Erik Pedersen and Andreas Wiseman of Deadline, the show will be titled The Patriot Way and take a look at the Patriots dynasty of the 2000s and 2010s.

The show will be an adaptation of the 2018 book 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years,” writers Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson said. “Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

Tom Brady himself will not be involved with the series. Image rights to portray him or the Patriots will also not be pursued by the filmmakers.

No release date or additional information has been announced yet.