Former New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson is not happy after being made a healthy scratch by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The team held Jackson out for its Week 3 contest against Minnesota, after he saw irregular action the first two games of the season.

For Jackson, this treatment is a mystery.

“What else do they expect me to do?,” he told NFL.com earlier this week. “I told Coach, ‘What else do you expect me to do?’ I’ve been doing everything. I came back from my injury pretty fast. I’ve been putting in extra work after practice, even in meeting rooms. The DBs every Friday we all meet to do extra film and being a good teammate, so I don’t know what it is. I’m still kind of confused and still don’t have answers to why I’m getting treated like this.”

Jackson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots in 2018, and over the next four seasons established himself as one of the best ballhawks in the league. Appearing in a combined 67 regular season and playoff games in New England, he picked off 25 passes and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

This led to him signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers. Since signing that deal, however, he has appeared in only seven games with one interception: a torn patellar tendon prematurely ended his 2022 campaign and forced him to undergo surgery in October.

Jackson admitted to not being 100 percent yet, but he still believes he can be of help to the Chargers and their 28th-ranked scoring defense.

“I know what I can do,” he said. “I know that I can help the team so it kind of frustrates me that I’m not starting and that Coach has me sitting out, and I’m one of the best players on the team. I’m one of the best [defensive backs] that we have.”

Jackson and the Chargers will visit the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 3.