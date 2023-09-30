New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not penalized by the NFL for an incident occurring during last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Despite Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accusing Jones of hitting him below the belt, the league did not find evidence to support that claim according to a report by NFL Networks’ Tom Pelissero.

Jones and Gardner were involved in an altercation in the fourth quarter of the game. Following an unsuccessful quarterback sneak, the Patriots’ QB was shoved to the ground by the second-year cornerback. Gardner later claimed it was because of Jones hitting his private parts, but video shared on social media proved inconclusive.

The league apparently agrees with this assessment. No flags had been thrown by the officials either.

“On that play, nothing was intentional. I just got up and went back to the huddle, and that’s it,” Jones later said.

The Patriots went on to beat the Jets 15-10. They will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.