The New England Patriots will open their 2023 regular season on Sunday, hosting one of the best teams in the NFL at Gillette Stadium: the Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off a berth in the Super Bowl, will visit for a 4:25 p.m. ET game.

If the oddsmakers are to be believed, however, that game will not be a pleasant one for the Patriots. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the team of head coach Bill Belichick enters Week 1 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest has been set at 45.

It is not hard to see why New England is seen as a home underdog. Whereas the Eagles are the reigning NFC champion, the Patriots are coming off a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them fail to qualify for the playoffs.

There is some optimism the team will be able to bounce back, but the task at hand in Week 1 is a challenging one — one Vegas does not think New England will be able to overcome.