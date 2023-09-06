Coming off their fifth Super Bowl, the New England Patriots welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium. Before the two clubs’ matchup to open the 2017 NFL season, the Patriots made sure to let the world know that they, in fact, were reigning world champions.

The show they put on to drop their fifth banner left a lasting impression on at least one attendee: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I just remember the game,” Kelce told reporters this week. “I think they had, like, [five] actual Super Bowl trophies on a tube. It was crazy. I remember thinking in my head, ‘This is a lot for the f--king first game of the next season,’ excuse my language. ... I was like, ‘This is a lot.’ Just to remember last year knowing it’s a whole new season. That’s really all I remember from it.”

Kelce and the Chiefs will unveil a Super Bowl banner of their own this week. The current title holders will host the Detroit Lions in the NFL opener on Thursday night.

The hope for them, obviously, is that they will stop history from repeating itself: fresh off their banner drop, the Patriots also dropped their 2017 season opener, losing to those very same Chiefs 42-27.