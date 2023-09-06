Patriots release limited-edition posters to commemorate their 2023 home games

The New England Patriots will kick off their 2023 regular season this Sunday, and leading up to the game announced a new collaborative series with local artists. Ahead of each of the team’s nine home games this season, a limited-edition poster commemorating that particular game will be unveiled and put on sale.

The team’s press release offers additional information:

The New England Patriots, in collaboration with local New England artists, are releasing exclusive limited-edition posters to commemorate home games during the 2023 season. Only 275 posters will be created for each game and each poster will be unveiled the Wednesday before each home game.

Each poster is limited-edition, uniquely numbered and will showcase a home game matchup. A limited number of posters will also be available for purchase on game day at the Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium.

These beautiful prints are suitable for framing and will look great in any Patriots fan’s collection!