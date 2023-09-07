The Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium officials and partners celebrate the completion of the North End renovation project with tonight’s ribbon cutting ceremony. More info: https://t.co/qDJBKNatIg pic.twitter.com/1NUV6vyMSe

The Gillette Stadium renovation is officially complete. On Thursday evening, the ribbon was cut by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and representatives from various partners to call the $250 million project over.

The north end of the Patriots’ home arena underwent sweeping changes starting in January 2022. Since then a massive new atrium, video board, and beer hall were added, while the iconic lighthouse was torn down and replaced by a new, 22-story structure.

The lighthouse itself will open to the general public on Oct. 1.

“When we built Gillette Stadium in 2002, we were intentional in making sure the space would be able to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our fans,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “I am proud, that over the last 20 years, our first priority has been to provide the best guest experience possible for all visitors to the stadium and this project will transform and upgrade the fan experience at Patriots games, Revolution matches, concerts and special events for years to come.

“We are grateful to our partners and sponsors for their hard work and dedication on this project and we look forward to welcoming fans home to the renovated stadium this weekend.”

The Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff for the Week 1 matchup is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 10.