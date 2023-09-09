Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Tom Brady’s best Week 1 touchdowns with the Patriots By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Sep 9, 2023, 6:16pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Tom Brady’s best Week 1 touchdowns with the Patriots Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be honored during the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here is a look back at his best Week 1 touchdowns in a Patriots uniform. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
