16 players to participate in NFL’s International Pathway Program this year

The NFL has announced its participants for the 2024 International Pathway Program. A total of 16 players from outside the United States will get an opportunity to showcase their talents in the coming weeks and months.

The full list includes players from eight different countries:

TE Patrick Murtagh (Australia)

DL Jotham Russell (Australia)

TE Florian Bierbaumer (Austria)

OL Bayron Matos (Dominican Republic)

OL Travis Clayton (England)

K/P Harry Mallinder (England)

OL George Smith (England)

K/P Rory Beggan (Ireland)

K/P Mark Jackson (Ireland)

K/P Darragh Leader (Ireland)

K/P Charlie Smyth (Ireland)

DL Isaac Ajanah (Nigeria)

OL Sam Orji (Nigeria)

DL Udo Uzuegbu (Nigeria)

WR Praise Olatoke (Nigeria/Scotland)

RB/WR Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

The players participating in the program will begin training in the United States in January at IMG Academy in Florida. They then will get a chance to work out for NFL scouts in March, possibly setting themselves up to being drafted or signed as rookie free agents.

After training camp, the 16 international players will be eligible to fill an additional 17th spot on any of the league’s 32 practice squads.

The NFL established its International Pathway Program in 2017 to make it easier for talent from outside the U.S. to enter the league. So far, 37 international players have signed contracts with teams, with 18 currently on NFL rosters.

The New England Patriots employed one IPP player through the years: German-born fullback Jakob Johnson spent three seasons with the club from 2019 through 2021.