The New England Patriots are in need of an upgrade at the quarterback position, and given their position in the 2024 NFL Draft they might just go that way. However, as the owners of the third overall pick they might end up missing out on the consensus top two at the position, USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

That is, if they are even the top two to begin with. The first mock draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., after all, has the Patriots end up with Maye despite staying put at No. 3.

3. New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina It’s a total makeover in New England, which will have a new coach and front office structure for the first time since Bill Belichick joined the organization in 2000. New coach Jerod Mayo, whose background is on defense, inherits a total mess on offense. The Patriots ranked second to last in the league in offensive points per game (12.9) and their offensive line ranked last in pass block win rate (43.5%). Linemen Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are among the team’s free agents. What better way to start a new era — and possible offensive rebuild — than to take an elite quarterback at the top of the draft? Maye had some ups and downs in 2023, but he’s an outstanding deep-ball thrower in a 6-foot-4 frame. He takes care of the football and has some dual-threat ability. There’s a ton to like in his potential. And while the Bears might struggle with the decision to move on from their first-round quarterback picked in the 2021 draft, the Patriots shouldn’t agonize much. Mac Jones has regressed enough to make that an easy call this offseason. Quarterback is by far New England’s biggest need.

Kiper Jr. has Williams go to the Chicago Bears at No. 1, followed by LSU’s Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2.