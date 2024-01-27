The New England Patriots appear to have found their new defensive coordinator. 34-year-old DeMarcus Covington, who had served as the club’s defensive line coach for the past four years, is reportedly on the verge of being promoted under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Covington’s coaching résumé is a strong one, but what exactly he will bring to the table as a first-time DC remains to be seen. However, there have at least been some glimpses into his coaching style over the years — including a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Patriots back during the 2022 season.

The short clip shows Covington wearing a microphone in practice while working with his position group. While the curtain gets pulled back only so far, the video is nonetheless a look at a coach who had flown under the radar a bit in the past as far as New England’s coaches are concerned.