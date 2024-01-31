Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50 draft prospect rankings are good news for the Patriots

The New England Patriots need help at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle this offseason. Luckily for them, there is a lot of talent to be found at all those spots in this year’s draft. Look no further than the first top-50 prospect rankings posted by NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Six quarterbacks made the cut, as did 11 wide receivers and eight offensive tackles. Obviously, the Patriots will not be able to have a shot at all the talent at those spots, but with two picks in the top-34 and another at No. 68, they should have an opportunity to seriously improve their roster in one fell swoop.

As for the players in question, they are headlined by USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The top-10 alone includes seven players at those three positions of need:

QB Caleb Williams (USC) WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) WR Rome Odunze (Washington) QB Drake Maye (North Carolina) QB Jayden Daniels (LSU) CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama) WR Malik Nabers (LSU) TE Brock Bowers (Georgia) OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame) ED Dallas Turner (Alabama)

Obviously, a lot can and will happen during the pre-draft process. The fact that this draft is heavy on talent at the Patriots’ biggest positions of need, however, is good news — and Daniel Jeremiah’s rankings are a reflection of that.