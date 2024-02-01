The final NFL team to fill its head coaching vacancy this offseason, the Washington Commanders finally made a move on Thursday by hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the job. Quinn was far from the only person competing for the position, however.

In fact, none other than Bill Belichick was also in consideration. According to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders “spoke with him and he had support from some decision makers” within the organization.

Ultimately, however, Washington opted to go in another direction and hire Quinn. Belichick, meanwhile, will not serve as a head coach in 2024. He previously had a pair of interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but they opted to go with Raheem Morris.

A six-time Super Bowl champion as a head coach and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Belichick left the New England Patriots in January after 24 seasons together.