Short-time New England Patriots backup quarterback Matt Corral is back, at least in pro football. The 25-year-old, who abruptly left the Patriots in September after joining them through the waiver wire, will play for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League in the future.

UFL insider James Larsen was first to report Corral joining the team.

Following a standout career at Ole Miss, Corral entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. However, he never found his footing with the organization and the following year and under new coaching staff was released last August.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers as their new No. 2 quarterback behind starter Mac Jones, but he was soon thereafter placed on the exempt/left squad list for undisclosed reasons. Corral was released a short time later, and despite plans to rejoin the team via its practice squad was never added to the 16-man developmental roster.

Corral has remained a free agent ever since. Now, he has finally found a new team.

He will not be the only former Patriots player on the Stallions’ roster in 2024. Fellow quarterback J’Mar Smith spent time in New England, as did running back C.J. Marable, wide receiver Chris Lacy, tight end Jordan Thomas, and linebackers DaMarcus Mitchell and Scooby Wright.