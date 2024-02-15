Bill Belichick has kept a low profile since his mutual split from the New England Patriots in January, but he has made another public statement — his second since his departure — recently. This one is related to one of his former assistant coaches, Bill O’Brien, who was announced as the next head coach at Boston College last week.

Belichick wrote an endorsement of the ex-Patriots offensive coordinator that the Eagles shared on their social media channels:

My relationship with Bill spans nearly three decades. Of all the coaches I have worked with, few possess Bill’s experience and success at both the college and NFL levels. As he has proven each step of his career, Bill is a leader of young men and an outstanding communicator. He is tough, smart, passionate, and a great choice to lead the Boston College football program while also serving as an outstanding representative of the entire BC community.

Whereas O’Brien will work as a head coach in 2024, Belichick’s future remains unclear. The only NFL head coaching job he interviewed for, the Atlanta Falcons’, went to Raheem Morris.