The New England Patriots have a definitive need at the quarterback position, and ESPN reporter (and former Patriots intern) Field Yates thinks they will fill it on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. His first mock draft of the offseason has the team pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

3. New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina The 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback is still 21 years old and has the prototypical build for an NFL passer. Maye is a strike-thrower when targeting the middle of the field, but he also shows nifty pocket agility to extend plays and has 16 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. As the Patriots embark on a new era under Jerod Mayo, they could build the new offense around Maye. New England finished last season 30th in yards per attempt (6.1) and 31st in Total QBR (31.6).

Maye is the third quarterback off the board in this scenario. USC’s Caleb Williams goes first to the Chicago Bears, followed by LSU’s Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders at No. 2.