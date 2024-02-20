Matthew Slater has officially ended his active playing career in the NFL. The long-time New England Patriots team captain announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, stepping away after 16 seasons and three Super Bowl wins.

The next journey for the 38-year-old? Possible to the Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fames.

When will he be eligible to be voted in, though? In back-to-back years, with the Patriots Hall of Fame mandating a four-year waiting period, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame having players wait five years after their retirements.

In Slater’s case, this means he will be able to earn the red jacket in 2028 and enter the process for the famed golden one in 2029. His possible enshrinement date for the Pro Football Hall of Fame would be 2030, if voted in on first ballot.

Slater certainly has the credentials to receive consideration for both honors. Besides being a core member of three championship teams, he also was voted to 10 Pro Bowls, is a five-time first-team All-Pro, and won both the Bart Starr and Art Rooney awards.