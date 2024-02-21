ESPN identifies best free agency fits for Patriots

The New England Patriots are among the league leaders in salary cap space this free agency period, and therefore in position to spend big to help improve a roster in need of serious upgrades. Who will they target, though?

According to a new ESPN analysis, the following projected top-50 free agents would make sense.

5. Christian Wilkins, DT Best team fit: New England Patriots I expect the Patriots to be active in free agency, and Wilkins has the position versatility to align all over the defensive front. In 2023, Wilkins had 9 sacks, 35 pressures and 68 tackles in Miami. He would pair nicely with Christian Barmore to give first-year head coach Jerod Mayo two difference-makers on the defensive interior.

Wilkins wouldn’t be the first highly-touted defensive tackle to make the jump from the Miami Dolphins to the Patriots. The move would reunite him with his former teammate, Davon Godchaux, and help replace the recently retired Lawrence Guy.

The other fit, meanwhile, would address the offensive side of the line of scrimmage:

30. Jonah Williams, OT Best team fit: New England Patriots With both starting tackles — Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown — set to hit free agency, the Patriots could shore up the edges of the OL with Williams, a Bengals mainstay this past season. Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines. He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England.

The 11th overall selection in the 2019 draft, Williams is arguably the best offensive tackle available outside of New England’s pair, Michael Onwenu and Trent Brown. The former Cincinnati Bengals RT would be a costly but high-quality addition.

The Patriots’ in-house free agents, meanwhile, are viewed as best fits elsewhere: Michael Onwenu with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Dugger with the Washington Commanders, and Josh Uche with the Atlanta Falcons.