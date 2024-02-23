Kendrick Bourne’s agent apparently spent time in Foxboro recently, posting a picture on his Instagram account showing the facade of Gillette Stadium. The fact that he was there is not unsurprising — he is representing his client, who spent the last three years with the New England Patriots and is scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency in March.

What does stand out, however, is the song he opted to use on his Instagram story: New Money by Migos — a potential wish for his contract negotiations with the Patriots, some news being dropped, or a confident projection about what is about to happen?

That remains to be seen. Fact is, however, that Bourne is one of 22 in-house free agents the Patriots will have to take care of over the course of the offseason.

Bourne himself has openly expressed a desire to return to the organization. At the very least we now know that both sides appear to be open to a continuation of their partnership.