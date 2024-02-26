The New England Patriots are in the market for a quarterback this NFL Draft, but they will have to wait a bit before seeing two of the top options available actually throw the ball during the preparation cycle.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, neither USC’s Caleb Williams nor LSU’s Jayden Daniels will throw at the Scouting Combine this week. While both will be in Indianapolis for the showcase event, the expectation is that they will focus on interviews and meetings instead of the on-field portion of the Combine.

Instead, both Williams and Daniels will wait until their respective pro days to showcase their first-round-caliber arms. USC’s pro day is currently scheduled for March 20. LSU’s, meanwhile, will take place a week later, on March 27.

The Patriots are in possession of the third overall selection in this year’s draft. Williams is the frontrunner to be drafted first overall, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Daniels a likely top-10 selection as well.