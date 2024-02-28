Count Brian Hoyer among those still believing in Mac Jones. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who served as Jones’ backup and mentor during his 2021 rookie season, appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Tuesday to speak about his ex-club heading into a pivotal offseason.

For Hoyer, however, the biggest personnel question should not be one at all. He still sees something in Jones worth building around, even with the club holding the No. 3 overall selection in the draft.

“There’s a lot of different things they can go. Obviously the No. 1 question is always going to be with the quarterback,” Hoyer said. “I’m going to stick up for my guy, Mac. I know he’s kind of gotten a raw deal the past few years.”

The 15th overall selection in 2021, Jones was off to a hot start but has cooled down significantly the last two seasons. In 2023, finally, he was benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe, who himself proved to be only a marginal upgrade if even that.

Still, Hoyer wants the Patriots to give Jones another shot and use that No. 3 pick to improve his supporting cast. How? By drafting the top wide receiver available.

“With that third pick, they have an option. What do you want to do? You’re in line for one of the top three guys, but also being a quarterback guy like myself and looking at a guy like Marvin Harrison Jr. — you pair him up,” Hoyer said.

“I know what Mac’s capable of. I witnessed it his rookie year. I don’t know if there’s been a receiver that’s come out in recent times that’s more prepared. Obviously, he has the DNA and he’s gone out here and proven it. I don’t watch a ton of college football, but when I watch and see Ohio State and the things that he does, it seems to be like a bigger, faster version of his dad. You take that any day.”