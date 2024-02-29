Apple TV’s The Dynasty has taken New England Patriots fans back to their winning days, as the documentary shares never-before-seen footage from the team’s historical 20-year run.

Through the first four episodes that have aired, Patriots fans have graded the documentary as a ‘B’, according to SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey. One of the popular gripes (that perhaps knocks it down a later grade) has been the lack of coverage of New England’s back-to-back Super Bowl winning team’s in 2003 and 2004 that won an NFL record 21 straight games.

Back to the present, new head coach Jerod Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf have been tasked with getting the Patriots back to their winning ways. That could start by retaining two of their key internal free agents in Michael Onwenu and Kyle Dugger.

Both Mayo and Wolf expressed desire to keep their core players while at the NFL Combine this week, which has left 40 percent of Patriots fans believing the pair will remain with the team.

One avenue the Patriots could take to lock at least one of the two into next year is by using the franchise tag. New England’s regime noted the tag remains a possibility, but Mayo made sure to point out that it’d be best to lock down their internal free agents for the long term — leading to only 43 percent of Patriots fans believing the franchise tag will be used this season.

