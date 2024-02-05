Former New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead has announced his retirement. The 33-year-old took to social media on Monday to make his decision public.

“I’ve been blessed to the be able to play the game of football for 26 years,” Burkhead wrote in a statement.

A sixth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2013 NFL Draft, Burkhead joined the Patriots in 2017. Over the next four seasons, he was a vital part of the team’s rotation in the secondary — providing value both as a receiver and a ball-carrier.

In that role, Burkhead appeared in a combined 47 regular season and playoff games for the Patriots. A one-time champion due to his involvement in New England’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, he finished his stint in New England with 390 total touches for 2,128 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Burkhead left the Patriots in 2021, after having suffered a season-ending knee injury the previous November. He spent the final two seasons of his active career with the Houston Texans.

After being out of football throughout the 2023 season, he has now called it a career.