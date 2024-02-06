With every vacancy filled, it is official that Bill Belichick will not be an NFL head coach in 2024. Despite a résumé that includes six Super Bowl wins as HC and the creation of the New England Patriots dynasty, teams decided against hiring the 71-year-old after he and the Patriots mutually parted ways in January.

Ex-Patriots Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski believe that some teams might come back to regret the decision.

“It just tells me that not everyone’s really about winning in this league,” said Edelman (via The 33rd Team). “If you’re not going to hire Bill Belichick, it’s crazy. I mean, he’s tough. Yeah, he is a force to work with. But any team that brings him in instantly, it’s like 35 percent better just off rip because of the amount of knowledge he knows, the amount of experience he has.

“He’s seen everything through the game, and yes, he’s had his struggles these last couple of years, but this is a quarterback league, OK. And you got to find a quarterback regardless of where you are. And you know, he wasn’t able to do that... He was kind of just like the older uncle or principal that you liked. he gave you some wisdom here and there, but you’re scared because you know he always kept you on thin ice because you always had to be prepared around him. So, it just tells me that the league not every organization is trying to win.”

Edelman played 12 seasons under Belichick, winning three Super Bowls — the same number as Rob Gronkowski, who was a Patriot under the future Hall of Famer for nine years.

“I can’t believe that he doesn’t have a head coaching job, but I think it’s happening for a reason,” Gronkowski said. “It’ll be good for Coach Belichick if he actually sits out a year, goes, and enjoys himself personally. I mean, he’s put his time into the NFL by far, coaching 50 years straight. And let me tell you, he knows the game inside and out better than anyone I’ve ever been around. No doubt about that.

“And if he takes a year off, gets rejuvenated, comes back next year and accepts the head coaching job like Julian said, that team becomes better instantly. He’s the best coach in the game that’s available.”