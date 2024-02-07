Steve Belichick departing the New England Patriots is official. The long-time assistant coach, who most recently worked as linebackers coach and quasi-co-defensive coordinator, will be the next defensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

The school announced the move on Tuesday, after it had first been reported earlier this week:

It’s official



Steve Belichick … Welcome to the 206 pic.twitter.com/So5nFaYeWn — Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 6, 2024

Belichick joining the Huskies reunites him with former Patriots assistant coach Jedd Fisch, who took over as head coach at Washington in January. His predecessor, Kalen DeBoer, had previously left for the University of Alabama.

As for Belichick, he is leaving New England after 12 years as an assistant coach under his father. When Bill Belichick and the Patriots announced their decision to mutually part ways last month, however, it forced his son to make a decision about his future.

There was optimism he might join the staff of new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo as an assistant head coach or in an advisor-like role, he instead took his talents to the college level.