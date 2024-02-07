The New England Patriots have needs all over their offense, and NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein think they will address one of those at No. 3 overall in April’s draft. In his first mock draft of the offseason, he has the Patriots select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round:

New England Patriots Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State · WR · Junior Harrison is an easy plug-and-play option here, but it will be interesting to see if the Patriots feel pressured to take a QB at No. 3.

Harrison Jr. is arguably the best pure talent in this year’s draft regardless of position. He would instantly give the Patriots a serious No. 1 wide receiver and upgrade their entire offense along the way.

However, acquiring him in this scenario comes at a cost: drafting Harrison means the Patriots pass on a quarterback prospect. With USC’s Caleb Williams and LSU’s Jayden Daniels going 1-2 in the projection, the team could have had North Carolina’s Drake Maye fall into its lap.

New England does not go that route here. Instead, Maye falls to No. 5 before the Atlanta Falcons pick him up through a trade. The Patriots, in the meantime, go receiver.