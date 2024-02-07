Ex-Patriot Matt Light has ‘big gripe’ with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play for his third Super Bowl on Sunday, attempting to further boost his case as an all-time great at his position. He is well on his way to becoming just that, but is not only picking up fans along the way.

One person who is not a fan, is former New England Patriots left tackle Matt Light. Why? He explained on a new episode of the Eye on Foxborough podcast.

“I got to do something that so many people dream about. It was an amazing journey. I learned so much. I met so many incredible people,” Light explained. “But it comes with what I think is a huge responsibility to emulate the people that got you there, to show respect, to help out others. And I firmly think that it’s especially those that are elevated to the highest levels, the Mahomes in the Bradys, the burden is even greater for them to represent themselves in their organization and to be a role model.

“And whenever you see him on the field, especially during that one play that got called back — it was a great play. And to see the way he treated that ... I just think it’s a dishonor to the position that he’s been given. So, that that’s my big gripe.”

Light refers to a play in that was called back in a 20-17 Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes expressed his displeasure over what was a correct call in the immediate aftermath of the game, both on the field and at the podium.

“I just wish there was someone that could say, ‘Hey man, everyone’s watching you. Every kid is going to emulate you,’” Light added. “You owe it to yourself, to your team, to everyone else, to carry yourself at the highest level.”

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.