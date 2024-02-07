In preparation of the 2024 Super Bowl, the Las Vegas Sphere — the city’s recently-opened immersive performance space — showcases NFL-based themes throughout the week. On Tuesday, something of note from a New England Patriots perspective was shown: the organization’s six Super Bowl rings.

The first of those championship rings, of course, came at the expense of Las Vegas’ own team. The Raiders, who then still called Oakland their home, were beaten by the Patriots in the divisional round of the 2001-02 playoffs.

The so-called “Tuck Rule Game” allowed the Patriots to keep their hopes for a first title alive. Two games later, they crowned themselves world champions for the first time in franchise history. They later added five more Vince Lombardi Trophies — and five more sets of rings — to their collection over the subsequent two decades.

This week, Raiders fans in Las Vegas were able to get a close-up look at what their team missed out on all those years back.