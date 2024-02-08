#Patriots free agent WR Kendrick Bourne is a big fan of Jayden Daniels. Also thinks the Patriots shouldn’t trade down: H/t @DuckBoatGod pic.twitter.com/2vGpcjxgAe

Kendrick Bourne’s future with the New England Patriots is in question; the veteran wide receiver is headed for unrestricted free agency and scheduled to enter the open market next month. However, he has made his intentions clear that he would like to return to the team if possible.

He also wants the Patriots to stay put at No. 3 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. Appearing on NBC Sports Boston, he spoke about the team potentially trading down to acquire more assets.

“Don’t do it,” Bourne said.

If the Patriots decide to make a pick with the third overall selection, it appears quarterback could be a realistic target. The team struggled moving the ball through the air in 2023, in large part due to insufficient performances from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

In case New England decides to go QB, Bourne likes LSU’s Jayden Daniels as a potential target.

“I like Jayden Daniels,” Bourne said. “I’m a Jayden Daniels fan. Heisman Trophy winner, obviously. I love how he plays, being able to be versatile. I think that would be a strong suit for us.”